Ellie Gonsalves: SB 51’s Hottest Commercial Star & Your New Model Obsession

Super Bowl 51 was extra hot this year, and it was all because of Ellie Gonsalves! The Australian model made jaws drop when she appeared in a sexy bikini in Yellowtail’s SB commercial, and now everyone’s dying to know more about her! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with Ellie and you’re about to be obsessed…

Ellie Gonsalves, 25, is the stunning Australian-born model who won over Super Bowl 51 fans everywhere on Sunday [Feb. 5] when she rocked a white bikini in Yellowtail wine’s commercial. Although the Patriots walked away with the coveted championship trophy when they bet the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, Ellie walked away with the hearts of just about every viewer on TV who took in the game!

The gorgeous brunette starred in Yellowtail’s entertaining and reported $10 million 30-second commercial during SB 51. Ellie made heads turn when she walked up on a beach in a white bikini to pet a kangaroo, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with Brisbane-born babe about her once-in-a-lifetime experience. Ellie told us that Yellowtail actually found her for the commercial! “We flew to Barcelona to shoot the commercial… it was freezing on the beach there, but we had so much fun that I forgot about it!”, she said. Wow!

When it comes to wine, Ellie dished that she’s a big fan of Yellowtail’s Sauvignon Blanc, which is interesting because she loves sweet wine, like Moscato. Although Ellie doesn’t drink too often because she’s got to keep that model body on point, she admitted that Yellowtail is her go-to indulging cocktail.

Ellie’s 25th birthday happened to be on the Super Bowl, so it’s safe to say she had the best present ever! “To have a Super Bowl commercial come out on your birthday, you can’t ever top that,” she gushed. However, Ellie didn’t travel to Houston for the big game. She actually celebrated her special day in Las Vegas with a bunch of her friends. But, don’t worry, they were sure to take in the game on TV, while she rocked her Pats gear! You heard right, Ellie’s a “Patriots girl,” so it looks like she got another present when they took home another SB championship!

Ellie has a HUGE following on social media and a ton of fans. She currently has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and after her insane SB debut, Ellie dished some fun facts to us that we’re obviously going to share with you. We’ve rounded up our favorites so you can get to know the Aussie native who’s about to take Hollywood by storm!

1. As you could have guessed, Ellie’s a stunning model. But, did you know that she starred in two Guess campaigns, which was a childhood dream of hers?! Yup, she joined the likes of Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Joe Jonas, 27. She even teased that some collaborations are in the near future, since she still works with them today. However, she had to keep any names under wraps…

2. She’s also an actress! When we spoke with Ellie, she told us that she had a big a movie announcement coming up, but couldn’t release any details until after the Super Bowl. Now that it’s over, Ellie’s big Hollywood movie is going to be with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44! To two are set to star in Fighting With My Family, a film about an English WWE wrestler. Ellie’s actually training for the film at the moment!

3. Her secret to a fit and healthy body is to make it your lifestyle! Ellie’s job is to look incredible, but it’s also to be healthy. So, she’s made diet and fitness part of her life. She breaks her exercises down into two parts of the day; In the morning is her cardio, and later on is her weight training. For Ellie, “moderation” is key, “or you’ll just go crazy,” she said. Lastly, her final tip is to consume a lot of water — 2 liters per day to be exact!

4. However, her cheat meal of choice is… Donuts! “I work out to eat!”, Ellie joked. But seriously, “I have one treat night a week,” where she indulges in pizza!

5. So, what’s next for Ellie? — Well, aside from her big movie, and her modeling gigs, she told us that she’s got a lot of auditions coming up in 2017! And, her ultimate goal right now is to make it to Sports Illustrated! We’re sure we will see Ellie on the SI cover one day!

