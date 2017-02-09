Anderson .Paak: 5 Things To Know About The 2017 Grammys Performer

Anderson .Paak might be a newcomer on the rap scene, but he’s making big waves! In addition to nabbing Beyonce’s attention, the rapper has been booked to perform at the 2017 Grammys! Before he hits the stage, check out these facts to get you caught up to speed!

Anderson .Paak, 31, is one of the many talented acts set to hit the stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! It was previously announced that Anderson would be performing alongside legendary hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Grohl. We can’t wait to see what they bring to the stage. But in the meantime, here’s everything you need know about Anderson.

1. Anderson is Dr. Dre’s protege.

OMG, Anderson’s mentor is Dr. Dre, 51! The two first crossed paths back in 2014 after the release of Anderson’s first album Venice. The following year, he performed on six songs of Dre’s Compton album, and it was basically history ever since! We are SO jealous! Anderson has often referred to the Cali rapper as his mentor and has even shared photos of the two posing together on social media. Dre was also credited on Anderson’s 2016 album Malibu. But Anderson and the former N.W.A. member are more than just collaborators now. After years of working together, Anderson announced in Jan. 2016, that he had officially signed to Dre’s music label Aftermath Entertainment!

2. He used to go by a different stage name.

Anderson .Paak wasn’t always his stage name. Actually, from 2010 until 2012, Anderson was better known as Breezy Lovejoy. He released two albums and an EP under that moniker before switching to his current name. He attributed the name change to a significant turning point in his life.

3. The dot in his name is deliberate.

You may have been wondering why there is a period in front of Paak. In a past interview with NPR in Jan. 2016, the rapper detailed why he intentionally put it there. “The dot stands for ‘detail’ — always be paying attention to detail,” he said. That’s definitely an interesting way to look at it.

Aftermath gets the last laugh 💨🍃🍂🍃 pic.twitter.com/Byu9ELOXtZ — just call me Andy (@AndersonPaak) January 31, 2016

4. Anderson is married and has a five-year-old son.

Sorry ladies, Anderson is off the market! The artist is married and has one son named Soul Rasheed. Aww!

5. He is nominated for two Grammys this year!

Not only is Anderson performing at the Grammys, but he’s nominated for two of them! He’s up for the Best New Artist Award and Best Urban Contemporary Album for his project Malibu. Go Anderson! May the odds be ever in his favor!

HollywoodLifers, were there some things you learned about Anderson?

