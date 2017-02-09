Winter Storm Niko: School Closings, Travel Delays & More — Watch Live Coverage

REX/Shutterstock

Batten down the hatches! The Northeast is bracing for the mother of all blizzards as Winter Storm Niko is getting ready to dump over a foot of snow throughout the region Feb. 9. We’ve got the details on how you can watch coverage of the stormageddon via live stream.

It may have seemed like summer for New Yorkers with temps in the 60’s Feb. 8, but Jack Frost is back with a vengeance as Winter Storm Niko is about to cause a snow explosion across the region. Over a foot of the white stuff is expected to start dumping in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 and the powder will be relentless, forcing virtual shut-downs of major cities like Boston and New York. Both metropolitan areas have already ordered all public schools all closed for the day in advance of the approaching snowpocalypse.

A #snow emergency has been declared in the Northeast ahead of #Winter Storm #Niko. Many school closings already in: https://t.co/sh2j76Syiv pic.twitter.com/OLcYWuLVvt — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 9, 2017

NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio, 55, marveled over how the weather is going to be doing such a 180, and told residents to get prepared for the scary storm. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. What feels like a summer day almost, now, and then tomorrow a blizzard. But it’s going to be a blizzard and New Yorkers should get ready.” The city has 2,300 salt spreaders and snowplows ready to hit the streets starting around 2 am local time, but he advised residents to stay home and avoid travel if they can. He warned that if people do need to venture out to use public transportation to keep as many cars off the roads as possible. Take his advice people!

Over 2,400 flights into the region have been pre-emptively cancelled in advance of the storm, with New York and Boston airports nixing over 40 percent of incoming air traffic. The storm is expected to dump so much snow on the Big Apple that the city is hiring extra workers to help shovel streets in the storm’s aftermath, as digging out from all that powder could take days. The snow is going to be heavy and wet and it won’t be melting off anytime soon. It sounds like the best possible plan is to just hunker down in a nice, warm place indoors and just watch the pretty snow fall outside.

HollywoodLifers, how will you be spending the day as Winter Storm Niko hits? Will you go outside and play in the snow or stay warm and dry inside.

