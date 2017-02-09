’13 Reasons Why’: Selena Gomez, Cast & Crew Dissect Dark New Drama — Full Panel Video

Netflix’s drama is quickly becoming a must watch. The creators and cast members of the show, based on an incredible novel, all gathered to break down the deep drama about teen suicide. You can now watch the full panel here.

Jay Asher‘s best-selling novel is hitting Netflix at the end of March and the message is one that everyone must hear — that’s the reason Selena Gomez decided to be part of it. Jay and Selena were joined by stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, as well as creator and executive producer Brian Yorkey, director Tom McCarthy and exec producer (and Selena’s mother) Mandy Teefey.

The novel was first set to be adapted into a film, with Selena at its lead; this was years ago, during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place. “It started out as a transitional piece for her coming out of the [Disney] Channel and it became so personal,” Mandy revealed during the panel. However, that was nearly five years ago — the novel has now been adapted into a 13-episode drama, and Selena couldn’t imagine anyone other than Katherine as the lead character Hannah.

The story is based around Clay, a student who finds cassette tapes recorded by his classmate and crush, Hannah; on them, she reveals the 13 reasons she committed suicide two weeks prior. Some of those reasons include things many young men and women go through today — including Selena.

“I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production; I went away for 90 days, and and I actually met a ton of kids in this place that were talking about issues that these characters are experiencing,” she revealed, adding that she had to deal with so many issues as well.

“I’ve had to deal with it on a different scale. Whether it was just kids or growing up in the biggest high school in the world, which was Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life… It was very confusing for me. I had no idea who I was going to be, what I’m still going to become.”

13 Reasons Why will hit Netflix on March 31.