Valentine’s Day: 12 Cocktail Recipes To Make Your Intimate Homecooked Dinner Special

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, and if you’re lucky enough to be staying in for a homecooked dinner, then you’ll want to whip up one of these fancy cocktail recipes to go with your meal. Take a look at these romantic drink ideas, which are sure to impress your SO on that special night!
One person should do the cooking, and the other has to make the cocktails. It’s only fair! Click through the gallery to see pics of each drink, and have a happy Valentine’s Day, HollywoodLifers.
Cleopatra
Created by Garret Richard for Slowly Shirley
Ingredients:
1 oz Avua Prata Caçacha
1 oz Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka
1/2 oz Banana cordial
1/4 oz Demerara syrup
1/2 oz Lime juice
1/2 oz Lime cordial
2 Dashes McCormick Buco Pandan extract
Glass: Hurricane
Ice: Crushed
Method: Shake with 3 cubes. Strain over crushed ice
Garnish: Banana leaf ribbon
Black Currant Sparkler
Created by Christy Pope, Cuffs & Buttons Cocktail Catering
Ingredients:
.5 oz. Campari
.5 oz. Gin
1 tbsp. Black Currant Preserves
1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
1 tsp. White Crème de Cacao
Prosecco
Place ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a coupe glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with an edible pansy.
French 75
Created by Blake Leonard, Sommelier and Brand Manager at Stew’s Wines
Ingredients:
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup
2 oz gin
Strain into flute and top with a sparkling wine like Paul Buisse Sparkling Brut.
Diarmuid & Gráinne
Created by Joaquín Simó of Pouring Ribbons
Ingredients:
Muddle 3 raspberries in
0.5 oz Aperol
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
1 dash Peychaud’s bitters
Add
2 oz Clontarf
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.75 oz Grapefruit Juice
Bottom: 1.5 oz Soda
Method: Shake. Fine-Strain
Glass: Collins
Ice: Shard
Garnish: Skewered Lemon Wheel & Raspberry
Valen-tini
Ingredients:
1 cup light cream
2 ounces vodka
3 tablespoons chocolate syrup
1 tablespoon McCormick® Strawberry Extract
Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice. Add light cream, vodka, chocolate syrup and strawberry flavor; shake until well mixed and chilled. Strain into 2 martini glasses. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Serve immediately. Serves 2.
Mundo Love
Available at Mundo, located in the Paper Factory Hotel in Long Island City
Ingredients:
1oz. raspberry vodka
1 oz. citrus vodka
½ oz. of Chambord
¾ oz. of lemon juice
1 tablespoon of simple syrup
2 tablespoons of cranberry juice
The Bleeding Heart
Created by Matthew Schultz, The Late Late
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Absolut Pear
0.5 oz Baiiju
0.5 oz simple
1.0 oz Lime
Float with prosecco
Rinse Luxardo Dry Maraschino
Build in shaker. Shake with ice. Double Strain into Luxardo Rinsed coupe glass. Garnish with Orange Flower and cherry.
It’s a Match
Created by Tommy Warren of Bedford & Co.
Ingredients:
2oz. ketel one citroen vodka
2 muddled strawberries
2 torn leaves of basil
1 jalapeño disk
.5 oz lemon juice
.75 oz simple syrup
Garnish with a basil leaf
Wink and a Smile
Created by Patrick Martin for shay&ivy
Ingredients:
2 oz. Vodka
.75 oz. Lemon Juice
.75 oz. Strawberry Syrup
1 Strawberry
3 Basil Leaves
Muddle 1 strawberry with basil and strawberry syrup. Add lemon juice and vodka. Shake and double strain into a coupe. Garnish with a chocolate covered strawberry.
Blushing Vesper
Created by Jaime Rios, Bartender, Top of the Standard, Manhattan
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Ménage à Trois Berry Vodka
1 ½ parts Lillet Rosé
1 part Tanqueray (or other juniper forward gin)
¼ parts Campari
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir for about 20 seconds with Kold Draft ice (or ten seconds with smaller ice). Strain into rocks glass with “whisky stones” or large cube of ice. Garnish with lemon twist.
Raspberry Kisses
Ingredients:
3 ounces Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka
1 ounce Limoncello
6 ounces Passion Fruit Juicex
Fresh Raspberries for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, mix ice, Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka, Limoncello, and Passion Fruit Juice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with fresh raspberries.
The Turtle Dove
Created by Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen
Ingredients:
2 ounces whiskey
1 ounce grapefruit juice
1 teaspoon simple syrup
grapefruit bitters
dash of vanilla extract
Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Top with lots of ice, pop on the lid, and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a glass and garnish with a grapefruit peel.
