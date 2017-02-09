What the heck?! Jasper, what are you doing?! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 12 episode of ‘The Royals’ that features Jasper getting arrested. Let’s hope Eleanor will swoop in and save the day!

Jasper walks into Hill’s office and finds people waiting for him. He introduces himself and immediately confesses to leaking the documents, the ones he gave to Harper so she wouldn’t run the story on Eleanor.

Jasper swears Hill had no knowledge of what he was doing. Hill looks disappointed that Jasper is taking the fall when he was only trying to do the right thing. Even if Hill doesn’t know what Jasper’s up to, he knows Jasper means well. The police then arrest Jasper and take him into custody!

Eleanor and Jasper have yet to come face-to-face since he broke up with her on Christmas to save her from the pain Harper was getting ready to inflict with her story. He doesn’t want anyone else getting hurt because of his past.

But that’s all going to change in the upcoming episode. Eleanor demands to talk to Jasper and hopefully get some well-deserved answers out of him. We’re crossing our fingers that he’ll tell Eleanor that he’s still very much in love with her.

(Is one else still worried that Harper will publish her story about Eleanor and Jasper anyway? She’s a sneaky one.)

The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

