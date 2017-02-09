Nick Viall’s Favorite ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Revealed?: See The New Fan Theory

Courtesy of ABC

OMG! Has Nick Viall already revealed his final pick on ‘The Bachelor’? According to an interesting new fan theory, Nick has been showing favoritism towards one specific lady over the last few episodes. And no, it’s not Corinne. To find out all the details, keep reading!

This is very, very interesting. One Bachelor fan noticed that Nick Viall has been regularly wearing the bracelet he and Vanessa Grimaldi wore on their zero gravity date. It was cute for them to be wearing the same bracelet during their date, but why would he keep wearing it while on dates with other women? Well, according to this fan, it’s a sure fire sign that Vanessa is his favorite and she’ll eventually be the one with the final rose. Just take a look at a picture of Nick wearing the bracelet below.

As you can see above, he’s wearing the bracelet with Vanessa (on the bottom), and then again while alone (on the top).

Obviously, this is an interesting new development. We didn’t notice the bracelet before, but now we’ll be on the lookout for it. It also eases our worries a bit. On the Feb. 6 episode of The Bachelor, Nick shed some tears when he shared his fears about possibly not finding the one by the end of the entire process. It made us nervous, but this new bracelet pic gives us hope. We’d love if Nick ends up with Vanessa!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Does Nick end up picking Vanessa? Would you be happy if he did? Tell us how you feel below!

