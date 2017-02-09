Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston Reuniting? — He ‘Would Never Turn Her Down’

FameFlyNet

We thought we heard the end of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston after their split in Sept. 2016. But, Tom shocked us all when he gushed over his ex in a new interview, Feb. 8, 2017. Now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tom isn’t ruling out the possibility of another chance at love with Tay! You need to hear this..

Taylor Swift, 27, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, only dated for three months in 2016 before calling it quits in Sept. In a new interview, Tom revealed that his relationship with the singer was the real deal. He admitted that things were taken out of context and that they were just two people who wanted love and something real. By the end of the interview it seemed living in the “limelight” and attempting to “hide” may have gotten too much for them. But, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tom would do things a lot different if he had another shot at love with Tay…

“Tom enjoyed his relationship with Taylor and really spoke the truth in his recent interview about her,” our source said. “Good relationships take time to remain good, and he feels that if he had another chance, he would try much harder.” In fact, Tom “would never turn down another chance to date her, and that isn’t out of the realm of possibility in his mind.” UM, are we feeling a Tom and Tay 2.0?

As for any regrets in his relationship? — Tom admitted in his interview that he had no regrets about his relationship with Tay because “you have to fight for love,” he told GQ, and you have to be true to yourself.” But, in the end there was one little thing; “He didn’t work hard enough to keep it going and didn’t allow it to flourish the way that it could have,” our source said. Ugh.

Although Tom and Tay only dated for three months back in 2016, it felt like a lifetime. They traveled the world, went out to dinner, and basically created romantic kissing scenes from movies like The Notebook. They seemingly tried to keep it normal. Unfortunately, their relationship fizzled out in Sept. 2016. But, just when we thought it was over, we learned that Tom isn’t ruling anything out. And, we don’t think he should!

Honestly, is it even possible NOT to fall in love with Tom? We mean, Taylor’s a given, but the actor seriously blew us away. In his interview he had nothing but nice things to say about singer. “Taylor is an amazing woman,” he gushed, adding, “She’s generous and kind and lovely.” And, as we previously reported, He and Tay remained friends after their split, and it was totally amicable.

So, we’re thinking that a romance reconciliation isn’t too far off! They’re both still single, and Tom admitted in his interview with GQ that he’s done hiding! Here’s to hoping that Tom and Tay will surprise us in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Tom and Taylor get back together? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.