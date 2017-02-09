Steph Curry Defends Calling Trump An ‘Ass’: I Said What Needed To Be Said

REX/Shutterstock

Steph Curry is not backing down from verbally dunking on President Donald Trump. After calling the leader of the free world an ‘ass,’ the Golden State Warriors star said that he’d never ‘shy away from the opportunity’ to let Donald — and the world — know how he feels!

“At the end of the day when you need to speak for yourself and make it known how you feel, you don’t shy away from those opportunities,” Steph Curry, 28, said following the Golden State Warriors 123-92 spanking of the Chicago Bulls, per CBS SF Bay Area. “(I was) making sure I needed to say, what I needed to say.”

What Steph needed to say is that he thinks President Donald Trump, 70, is a jerk. Steph nailed the political 3-point shot while speaking about Kevin Plank’s, 44, glowing endorsement of the U.S. President. The CEO of Under Armour said Donald was an “asset” to the country, something Steph only partially agreed with.

“I agree with that description,” Steph Curry told the San Jose Mercury News, according to Rolling Stone, “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.” He also questioned Kevin’s association with Trump, asking if it was wise for the company to side itself with a man with such divisive policies.

“Are we promoting change?” Steph asked. “Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

Steph usually keeps his personal and political beliefs to himself, so to have him speak up is a pretty big deal. It’s also a big deal because Steph has a lucrative shoe endorsement contract with the company through 2024. Steph criticizing the company is one thing, but would he put his money where his mouth is and walk away from Under Armour over supporting Trump?

Possibly! “If I can say the [company’s] leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am,” Steph told the Mercury News. “So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up.

Under Armour issued a statement to try and squash any backlash. “We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions,” the company said.” This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that Protect Our House, our business, our team, and our community.” Now, the question is – will Donald tweet his anger over being called an ass?

What did you think about Steph’s comments, HollywoodLifers?

