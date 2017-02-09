Zach Braff & More Celebs Share Photos Of Winter Storm — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s a winter wonderland across parts of the East Coast and celebs are sharing their snow day pics that you just have to see!

Well the weather is most definitely frightful for the many caught in Winter Storm Niko’s wrath. The storm is shaping up to be a rough one with traveling becoming difficult due to heavy snow fall. As everyone hunkers down for a snow day, celebs have been sharing their own pics of their view of the wintery mess on Feb. 9.

“Snow day in NYC,” Zach Braff, 41, posted two photos on Instagram after just getting into the Big Apple only the day before. Talk about timing! Well Zach wasn’t the only famous celeb in New York City stuck in the storm. Diane Kruger, 40, shared her own Niko moment through her window. Take a look at all those snow covered cars, yikes!

Snow day in NYC. A photo posted by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Snow day in NYC. A photo posted by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Wooo! Snow day! A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:41am PST

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:19am PST

☃️ A photo posted by James Marsden (@james_marsden) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Winter Storm Niko might have most people working from home or just taking a snow day, but not Al Roker, 62. Today‘s weatherman posted a video from his morning commute to the studio and it looked blustery out there. Al was more than ready to cover this intense storm. Meanwhile Kyle MacLachlan, 57, did not share the view from his window, but he did make a hilarious joke. “Too much snow?” he asked and retweeted a pic of himself from Twin Peaks from when a decorative deer head fell on a table next to him. LOL!

A photo posted by Finnstagram (@finnjones) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:20am PST

