Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: The Valentine’s Day Gift He Really Wants From Her Revealed

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and most men want something naughty on that special day, but not The Weeknd. Selena Gomez’ boo wants something much more sentimental and memorable from her. Want to know what it is? Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

The Weeknd, 26, with his new short and handsome fade, is certainly not your typical guy. And that’s probably one of the reasons why Selena Gomez, 24, is so head-over-heels for the rapper. His boys tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what heartwarming V-Day gift he truly wants this year and it’s something that only Selena can give.

“If she insists on giving him a gift, he’d love it for her to sing to him,” the source says. “Her voice is so magical and lights up his heart the way Times Square lights up Manhattan. Her voice is such a gift. A rare talent. If she shares that with him on an intimate and quiet Valentine’s Day, it would be a night he’d never forget.” Simple and elegant. We’re so speechless at how much of an authentic and romantic gentlemen The Weeknd truly is!

That’s certainly good news for Selena. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer is having a hard time figuring out what to give her boo for Valentine’s Day and is contemplating purchasing him a brand new whip! “She doesn’t know if purchasing a car is doing too much given the new relationship,” the source explains. She’s “really into The Weeknd and wants to make him happy, she doesn’t want to scare him with such a demonstrative gift.”

