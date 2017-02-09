Selena Gomez Buying The Weeknd Luxury Sports Car For His Bday?: Her Romantic Plans

Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez must be feeling the pressure right about now since her man, The Weeknd has a birthday coming up on Feb. 16! However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned her special birthday plans for the singer, and she’s doing it big! We heard she wants to ‘wow’ him with a very pricey whip, and that’s not all!…

Selena Gomez, 24, is ready to drop some serious cash on her man, The Weeknd, 26, for his birthday on Feb. 16! If the gift she’s getting him is telling to the seriousness of their romance, then things are heating up FAST! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that The Weeknd may need to make some room in his garage, because Sel’s about to gift him with a sweet new ride! “Abel gets very excited when he talks to Selena about muscle cars and she knows it would blow his mind if she got him a new Bugatti or Aston Martin,” a source told us! Let us remind you that a Bugatti, a popular celeb purchase, can have a price tag of about $2.6 million. Dang, Selena! Now, if she were to choose the Aston, it would only run her about $287,000… pocket change, right?

There’s only one issue with Sel’s plan — “She doesn’t know if purchasing a car is doing too much given the new relationship,” our source said. And, we’re hearing that although Selena’s “really into The Weeknd and wants to make him happy, she doesn’t want to scare him with such a demonstrative gift.” Not to mention, she also doesn’t want to take any flack from her squad either, if she were to gift him with something as lavish as a pricey sports car. Decision, decisions.

While her plans aren’t finalized just yet, “she knows she definitely wants to wow him.” But, Selena’s struggling a bit when it comes to deciding exactly what she wants to gift The Weeknd with for his big 2-7. We have a feeling she may opt for the car, because we learned that Abel “loves his cars and would no doubt love to add to his already sick collection.” It seems like the perfect gift to compliment their near-perfect relationship, don’t you think?

No matter what Sel and The Weeknd do to celebrate his birthday, it’s bound to be super special. These two have been going strong ever since they were caught kissing in public for the first time, Jan. 10, after a sexy date night in Santa Monica. That was the first time we learned that the new couple were seeing each other, and the rest has been history from there! The two lovebirds even enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy at the end of Jan. 2016, and it was adorable!

SO, where’s the next stop on their love train? Well, rumor has it that Selena and The Weeknd will make their red carpet debut at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12! While the carpet may be a rumor, the young Hollywood couple will go as each other’s dates to the music awards show. We EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sel is “excited” to make their Grammys debut as a couple. And, if their recent PDA is any hint as to how they’ll act, then we’re thinking they will turn up the heat at Hollywood’s hottest awards show! We can hardly wait!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Sel and The Weeknd will ring in his birthday? Tell us below!

