Selena Gomez Dropping New Music After Katy Perry? Fans Freak Over New Twitter Tease

First Katy Perry, now this! Selena Gomez ambushed fans on social media Feb. 9 when she changed her profile photos to show a mysterious pic from what looked like a music video snapshot. AND, there’s a new snippet of her rumored song with Kygo going around… Watch it here and prepare to freak out!

Come on Sel, what’s going on here?! Selena Gomez, 24, took to Twitter and Facebook, Feb. 9, to change the layout of her social media pages. She swapped out her old profile photos for a mysterious snap of half of her face, which coincidentally looks like it would be the perfect single or album cover art. Needless to say, fans went wild, just like they did when Katy Perry, 32, started dropping hints about new music earlier this week…

February 9: Selena changed her Twitter and Facebook icon! pic.twitter.com/YwglMDQxfG — Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) February 9, 2017

Sel also “blacked out” her pages, meaning she replaced her cover photos with plain black pics.

This was the second move by Sel that fueled the speculation that she could be dropping new surprise music. The first came when she posted an Instagram LIVE video on Feb. 3, of a snippet of a new song — titled, “It Ain’t Me” — that sounded like an epic collaboration with Kygo, 25. NOW, this clip, below, has emerged onto the internet of another part of her alleged song with the Norwegian DJ. You’ve got to take a listen…

IT SOUNDS SO GOOD. Another major hint, which would make this the third one, came about on Feb. 9 when her stylist posted the mysterious half-faced photo of Sel to his own Instagram. Obviously we had to dig further, and we’re glad we did. Her stylist, Christian Classen, actually tagged the director of her “Hands To Myself” music video, Alek Keshishian, in the photo. Hmm.

So, Christian, why’d you tag him, huh? huh? THAT’S the question fans are roaring about on social media. Christian’s strategic move led Selanators to believe that Alex had to be working on her music video with Kygo for “It Ain’t Me” [aka, said speculated song]. This is complicated…

If you take a look at the video snippet, it appears as though Kygo himself, is strolling near a lake and mountains. Could this be the setting of their video together? We sure hope so!

2017 is sure to be Selena’s year. After taking a 90-day, cell phone-free break in a rehab facility in Oct. 2016, the singer is back and better than ever. She cut her Revival tour short to concentrate on her herself and her health issues with lupus, and we’re so happy she’s feeling better and back to work. And she’s even making time for a steamy new romance with The Weeknd, 26!

So what can we expect from Selena in the new year? — She’s got acting gigs lined up, new music on tap, fashion collaborations, and her latest passion project, the upcoming Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, which she is an executive producer on, along with her mother, Mandy Teefey. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for what Sel has in store for us?!

