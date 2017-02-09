‘Scandal’ Recap: [SPOILER] Confesses To Killing Frankie Vargas

The Feb. 9 episode of ‘Scandal’ was a big one. Someone confesses to the murder of Frankie Vargas, but did [SPOILER] really do it? Plus, Cyrus past mistakes come back to bite him and Abby warns Fitz not to trust Olivia.

There’s 76 days left until inauguration, and Washington’s about to go up in flames. Cyrus and Michael are having a nice morning with Ella. Everything seems normal. But the moment comes crashing down when Abby calls Cyrus to warn him.

So what’s going on? David addresses the press saying that everyone is under investigation, including Cyrus. Cyrus watches the press conference go down at home, and you can feel the anger radiating off of him. He steps outside to head to the White House and is greeted by the press. The whole scene is eerily reminiscent of when the press confronted Olivia about her affair with Fitz.

Huck, Quinn, and Charlie are hard at work trying to pin Cyrus for Frankie Vargas’ death. They’re investigating the Jennifer Fields angle. Footage of Jennifer started on October 4, the day Cyrus won the VP debate against Jake. She joined the campaign trail and something was clearly going on with her and Vargas. Cyrus watched them flirt shamelessly. It was practically deja vu. Remember Olivia and Fitz got their start on the campaign trail…

“I am being set up by Olivia Pope,” Cyrus tells Michael. Olivia is a competitor at her core, and she is so close to the presidency she can feel it. Michael is listening, but you can tell he’s dying to ask if Cyrus killed Vargas. Cyrus denies, denies, denies. I actually believe him.

Liz shows up at Cyrus’ place after crawling on the dirty ground to reach his house. That’s how desperate she is. Cyrus doesn’t trust Liz as far as he can throw her, but she knows he needs someone in his corner right now. She’ll stand by him, but she wants to be his chief of staff in return. It doesn’t take much thinking to realize this is a good deal, so he takes it.

Back on the campaign trail, Cyrus and Olivia ran into each other after the debate. Their convo started off nice and felt like Cyrus and Olivia’s friendship was returning to what it once was. But then Olivia threw some subtle shade at Cyrus, and he couldn’t let it go. That’s exactly what she wanted. He couldn’t believe she didn’t think he had what it took to be president.

Never Mess With A Scorned Lover

In the present day, Abby is wearing her emotions on her sleeve. She is NOT happy about this Cyrus situation. “You’re wrong,” Abby tells Fitz. “You are being played.” Everyone knows about Fitz’s weakness for Olivia, especially Abby and Olivia. As much as I hate to say it, Olivia knows how to play Fitz like a puppet.

Fitz meets with Cyrus and gives him two options. He can be tried, convicted, and executed for Vargas’ death, or step down and withdraw. If Cyrus chooses option two, Fitz will make the investigation go away. Cyrus is stunned that Fitz truly thinks he killed Vargas. He’s disappointed. Cyrus is pretty shady, so I’m not totally surprised Fitz thinks the worst of him. Cyrus refuses to take the deal and walks away.

Tom (long time no see!) calls Cyrus, and he’s one scorned lover. He’s ready to ruin everything for Cyrus. Oh boy.

On the trail, Cyrus met up with Tom. “You abandoned me,” Tom said. Cyrus pretty much ignored the warning signs of what Tom was saying and went on a rant about Vargas. He vented about how he though Jennifer was going to ruin everything. Tom offered to take care of the girl. Cyrus refused at first, but he knew it would get Jennifer out of the way.

Fatal Attraction

“I’m in trouble,” Cyrus repeats over and over again to Michael as he remembers what happened with Tom on the campaign trail. Michael is pissed that Tom is back in the picture, but Tom’s reappearance has nothing to do with an affair. Cyrus thinks Tom killed Vargas.

Why? A flashback reveals that Tom was the one who beat up Jennifer. After she was attacked, she left the campaign. Tom did it for Cyrus in hopes of winning him back. “You belong on the throne,” Tom whispered in Cyrus’ ear during one of their hookups. “I can help you take what’s yours.” Tom asked Cyrus if he wanted it. Cyrus paused for a long time before he said, “I want to be the President of the United States.”

Cyrus later walked in on Vargas and a severely beaten Jennifer. This tense conversation is the one that got taped. Vargas was ready to throw Cyrus in jail for what he did to Jennifer. Cyrus admitted he had Jennifer taken care of, but it was only to stop the affair. Frankie denied ever having an affair. Cyrus realized that he messed up badly. He went back to Tom and demanded that Tom keep his hands off of Frankie.

Sins Of The Past

Realizing that Cyrus really is in trouble, Michael brings Cyrus a gun. Cyrus meets Tom at a bench in a secluded park. Tom isn’t here for Cyrus’ games anymore. He is DONE. “I’m done being your b*tch, Cyrus,” he says. “Time to switch positions. I’m on top now.”

Cyrus goes for his gun, but Tom is a trained assassin and pulls his gun out in an instant. Cyrus tells Tom that he never loved him. Ouch. Tom puts the gun to Cyrus’ face and pushes it inside his mouth. But he just can’t pull the trigger. He loves Cyrus. That’s his weakness.

Despite everything, Michael refuses to leave Cyrus. A part of Cyrus knows that it’s all over for him. He has so many plan that he wishes he could execute. Cyrus truly wants to lead. That’s all he’s ever wanted. When Vargas offered him the VP position, it was truly the best moment of Cyrus’ life. But the sins of his past refuse to be forgotten.

Liz meets with Fitz and reveals that Cyrus would like to take the deal Fitz offered earlier. Tom confesses to killing Frankie. Olivia tells Mellie that Tom is going to testify that Cyrus ordered him to do it. Cyrus is also arrested. All of this means that Mellie is going to be president! Or is she?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s Scandal? Let me know!