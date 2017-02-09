Rosie O’Donnell Teasing ‘SNL’ Appearance As Steve Bannon With New Twitter Pic?

Image Courtesy of Rosie O'Donnell/Twitter

Our late night comedy dreams could be coming true, as Rosie O’Donnell is hinting that she’s ready to hit up ‘SNL’ to skewer Donald Trump’s right hand man Steve Bannon. We’ve got the details on how she’s giving us a great big tease that it’s going down.

OMG, the Feb. 11 telecast of Saturday Night Live is shaping up to be one of their most epic nights of comedy ever. Alec Baldwin, 58, will be hosting the show and is definitely bringing out his scathing Donald Trump impression. Now it looks like we’re in for total gold as the president’s nemesis Rosie O’Donnell, 54, seems ready to play his chief strategist Steve Bannon. The funny lady already said that she’d totally be up for the part after fellow comedians suggested she’d be perfect for it, and now she’s changed her Twitter pic to show herself in character as Steve. And…we’re….DEAD!

It appears she photoshopped her face onto the former Breitbart editor’s head, and its got enough people talking that if she really does appear on SNL, it will drive Donald to a fit of rage. He already lost it over the fact that a woman played his White House spokesman Sean Spicer, 45, after Melissa McCarthy‘s dead-on take Feb. 4 was one of SNL‘s season highlights in an already incredible year. Donald was reportedly left fuming over their amazing mockery of the person who speaks for him. He will go on the mother of all Twitter rants if his arch enemy Rosie makes fun of his most trusted adviser.

@Rosie just the mere speculation & possibility will accomplish so much leaving him on edge waiting for it hahaahahaha doesn't even need to! — Sherri Kuczeryk (@SherriKuczeryk) February 10, 2017

my thoughts exactly – u know they watch it – cuddled together in short bathrobes in the Lincoln bedroom – eating fast food – tweeting #love https://t.co/9UD2zz18h4 — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

Rosie admitted that she felt satisfaction in knowing she’s messing with Donald. A fan tweeted her that “ @ Rosie just the mere speculation & possibility will accomplish so much leaving him on edge waiting for it hahaahahaha doesn’t even need to.” and she responded, “My thoughts exactly – u know they watch it – cuddled together in short bathrobes in the Lincoln bedroom – eating fast food – tweeting # love.” After the week that Donald had with his Muslim travel ban getting shut down by yet another court, ending it with Alec and Rosie mocking him and Steve on SNL will cause his head to explode!

