Rosie Huntington Whiteley Topless In New Denim Campaign — See The Sexy Shoot

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stars in the latest Paige Denim campaign and we are freaking out because she goes completely topless in the sexy photoshoot and she looks flawless! What do you guys think of the campaign?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, just released her latest campaign for PAIGE denim and it’s flawless. Not only does Rosie star in the amazing campaign, she actually designed the Spring ’17 collection — how cool is that!?

The campaign for PAIGE is amazing and Rosie is seen posing in a slew of sexy photos but our all-time favorite is the photo of her kneeling on a bed in her skin-tight skinny jeans and she’s completely topless, just showing off her bare back! The blonde bombshell never ceases to amaze us with how gorgeous she is and we love everything about the new campaign and photo shoot.

This is PAIGE denim’s first-ever design collaboration with supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and the collaboration “was inspired by a reoccurring ‘Forever & Ever’ theme. Both Paige Adams-Geller and Huntington-Whiteley wanted to create a timeless and cool collection that could be worn from day to night, dressed up or down. This collection is the epitome of the duo’s personal style, featuring feminine details, contemporary trends and easy-to-wear pieces.”

The photoshoot was released just a day before Rosie officially announced that her and her husband, Jason Statham, are pregnant with their first child! She posted a pic of her baby bump in a bikini saying, “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham.” Wow, we are so happy for these two lovebirds and it’s amazing how good pregnancy looks on her!

We are obsessed with Rosie’s sexy new denim campaign — are you guys?

