Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Wedding Canceled? They Haven’t ‘Talked’ About It

OMG! Could Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s wedding have been canceled? According to a new report, there ‘haven’t been any wedding talks’ at all! Obviously, that’s not a good sign. Well, that and all those Blac Chyna cheating rumors. Get all the details here!

Want to know the latest on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? We just discovered some very interesting information!

“They are together, but not living together,” a source close to Rob and Chyna told PEOPLE. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though.”

Isn’t that so odd? You’d think Blac Chyna would already be planning their wedding. We knew she wanted to wait to get married until after she gave birth to baby Dream, but the planning should already be underway. It seems like there’s some serious trouble in paradise.

“One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her,” the source further told PEOPLE. “Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys, will cause another epic fight.” And if she really was spending time with another man, as recent reports have suggested, “Rob would definitely not be happy.” But then again, who WOULD be happy?

Things aren’t looking good. As we previously told you, Rob and Blac Chyna split in December after her Instagram account was hacked. The hack led to an explosive fight, and Blac Chyna ended up moving out of the house she shared with Rob. Sadly, things haven’t improved — Rob’s even refusing to spend Thanksgiving with Blac, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Is this the end of their relationship? Is their wedding on hold indefinitely? Only time will tell.

