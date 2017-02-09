Dakota Johnson & Rita Ora’s Stunning Gowns At ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ London Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Two of our favorite ladies from ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ Dakota Johnson & Rita Ora, headed to the London premiere on Feb. 9th & they both looked fabulous. They both opted for two totally different gowns & they were equally as gorgeous. Which one did you like better? VOTE.

We are freaking out over how gorgeous Rita Ora, 26, and Dakota Johnson, 27, looked at the London premiere of Fifty Shades Darker on Feb. 9th. Both of these lovely ladies have two totally different styles but they both looked gorgeous in their own ways.

Dakota has been around the world and back lately promoting her new film and her premiere looks have been nothing short of perfect. She has definitely been trying out new things when it comes to her style, like wearing a dress over pants and donning a completely backless sequin gown. Her latest look, though, is definitely one of our favorites. She opted to wear a sheer nude Alexander McQueen Spring 2017 gown that had a scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage and poufy sleeves. The bodice was skin-tight, highlighting her petite frame, while the rest of the gown was flowy. The best part about the entire dress though was the intricate black floral detail and embroidery as well as the pretty beading. it was perfect.

Rita, on the other hand, went with something a bit sexier. She donned a skin-tight mermaid style Miu Miu gown with a completely bejeweled underwire cup bra with a matching bedazzled halter neck. The underwire bra showed off massive cleavage and there was a sexy cutout underneath her chest showing off major underboob. Her figure looks absolutely perfect in this dress and it hugged her toned frame to perfection.

What do you guys think of their gowns — which was your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.