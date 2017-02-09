Drake’s Ex Rihanna & Jennifer Lopez Headed For Awkward Run-In At Grammy Awards?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! We could be in store for some major front row tension at the Grammys, as Drake’s ex Rihanna and recent sweetie Jennifer Lopez will both be on hand for the big event. We’ve got the details on how close they could come to a showdown thanks to their seating arrangement

Ooh it’s going to be a night full of awkward run-ins at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Feb. 12. We already have a possible Justin Bieber, 22, and Selena Gomez, 24, encounter on our hands and now we’ve learned that Jennifer Lopez, 47, will be attending the big event in addition to Drake‘s ex Rihanna. The rapper’s on-again off-again lady is getting the front row treatment that her superstar status deserves in new pictures of the seating arrangements obtained by TMZ. However his ex RiRi, 28, is rightfully in the front row as well, with her seven Grammy nominations in 2017.

While they may not be seated super close to each other, they’ll be near enough to throw plenty of side-eyes and shade should they decide to. Remember that Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram after pics confirming her romance with Drizzy broke, so she was definitely busted up about it. We want RiRi to be able to enjoy her night without having to look over and constantly be reminded that Drake, 30, was willing to tame his wild ways for stunning JLo, who we’re sure is going to be slaying it with a super sexy gown. When does she not own every room she’s in?!

Jennifer is seated on an aisle next to music legend Barry Gibb, 70, whose group the Bee Gees is being honored with an all-star performance for Saturday Night Fever‘s 40th anniversary. Right behind her is Sia, 41, and then Lady Gaga, 30, so JLo will have plenty of stars to mingle with in her corner of the audience. RiRi will be surrounded by a sea of famous faces, as country superstar Carrie Underwood, 33, is on her left and Nick Jonas, 24, is on her right. Behind her is Ed Sheeran, 25 and Alicia Keys, 36, so she’ll be well insulated by other stars. One celeb who won’t be on hand is Drake, as that would up the drama factor by a zillion having him in the same place as JLo AND RiRi! He’s smartly skipping out on this ceremony, even though he’s nominated for Album of the Year.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there will be any shade between Rihanna and Jennifer at the Grammys?

