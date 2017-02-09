Cardi B & Offset: He’s Already Promised To Put Her On An Epic Migos Track

SplashNews

‘Love & Hip Hop’s Cardi B and her new man Offset are having a blast right now. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the Migos rapper is thinking about adding Cardi’s vocals to an upcoming track for his hip hop group!

“Cardi B and [Offset] haven’t been hanging out that long but she’s excited, she’s into him,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants him to put her on a Migos track, that’s something he’s already promised to do.” What??? That’s so cool! We already knew from Love & Hip Hop: New York that Cardi has an amazing voice, but what a great opportunity for her to become close with a new fella and lay done a beat for him. How fun!

Cardi was first seen with her Migos man on Super Bowl Sunday, when the New England Patriots crushed the Atlanta Falcons in one of the craziest upsets in the history of football. Fans were shocked to see Cardi out with a man who wasn’t her previously rumored boyfriend, producer Swift Star, or her former fiancé who’s still serving time in the big house, Tommy Geez. The two were caught on camera holding hands just like the sweetest of lovebirds do.

Cardi deserves a good man in her life, so we hope that she and Offset continue to have a good time and enjoy themselves. To hear Cardi laying down a track for Offset’s hip hop group would certainly be fun and we know it would be a way to bring them even closer together. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens between these two as their romance continues to blossom! We would love to hear them make some sweet, sweet music.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Cardi B will be on a Migos track? Give us all your thoughts below!

