Nicki Minaj Proves Pregnancy Was A Joke: Flaunts Curves In Hot Latex Lingerie: Sizzling Pic

Talk about a false alarm! After sharing a shocking baby bump pic on Feb. 4, Nicki Minaj has officially come clean, revealing that no, she does NOT have a bun in the oven. In fact, far from it — the rapper is actually looking fitter than ever! Sporting super sexy lingerie, Nicki is definitely showing her exes what they’re missing. Ow ow!

Sorry to burst anyone’s bubble, but Nicki Minaj, 34, is NOT pregnant. But if you believed she was, you’re not alone! After all, the artist posted a wild pic of herself on Feb. 4 sporting a massive baby bump! And you better believe she confused the heck out of her fans in the process. But just four days later on Feb. 8, Nicki finally set the record straight with a second photo — and this newest one is beyond sexy!

#ATBIMS. 😂 y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but… A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Nicki provided no caption for her steamy new Instagram pic, but let’s be honest, no words were needed! The snapshot features a super toned Nicki showing off her major curves in a red hot set of latex lingerie. The star has her raven-colored hair straight and long and she wears a white robe and red slides with her skimpy outfit. But one thing noticeably missing? That large baby bump! In its place, Nicki flashes a peek of skin above her high-waisted bikini bottom.

“Looking hhottt,” one fan commented. While another gushed, “👏dam girl.” We have a feeling Meek Mill, 29, feels the same way! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the hip hop artist is completely crushed over his split with Nicki, and he not only misses her company, but he misses that body of hers too! “Meek would be lying if he said he didn’t miss Nicki,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses the intimacy, sex, and the love they shared. While he’d never admit it, he also misses the jet-setting lifestyle.”

But while clearly Meek wasn’t “the one” for Nicki, she’s not losing hope — and wants to someday be pregnant for REAL! “She is determined that her next boyfriend will be the father of her children,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels that her biological clock is ticking fast.” Good luck, Nicki! We think you’d make a great mom someday.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you ever believe Nicki was even pregnant in the first place? Do you think she’ll settle down and have a kid soon?

