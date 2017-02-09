‘RHOA’ Season 10: Kim Zolciak & Nene Leakes Returning? — Producers Want Them Back

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ producers want Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes back on the show, according to a new report! The producers want the upcoming season to be ‘HUGE’ and a NeNe and Kim reunion would be just that. So, are the ladies up for more drama?

The RHOA producers want to make fans happy by bringing back NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, TMZ reports. The producers have already reached out to both NeNe and Kim about returning for the milestone 10th season, and there’s “definite interest” from both of them. However, a formal offer has not been made yet.

Kim will be doing a cameo at the end of RHOA season 9. Producers have tried to get NeNe and Kim to star in a spinoff together in the past, but it just didn’t work out because of scheduling conflicts.

Kim was part of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast when she show premiered in 2008. She left the show in the middle of its fifth season and got her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, which is currently in its fifth season. NeNe was part of RHOA for the first 7 seasons. She left the show as a regular cast members after season 7, but she did have a supporting role in season 8. Both have remained fan favorites among Real Housewives fans.

NeNe and Kim’s friendship drama was a juicy arc on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their friendship’s highs and lows were always entertaining to watch. This two bared their claws more than once and even got physical with each other on Kandi Burruss’ tour bus. These two would definitely spice things up on RHOA!

HollywoodLifers, do you want Kim and NeNe to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Let us know!