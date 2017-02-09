NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Roster Revealed: Find Out Which Stars Are Hitting The Court

Rex/Shutterstock

Before the best of the NBA face off in the 2017 All-Star Game, some of the stars of the music, television and even cooking world will gather for the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. With celebs from Nick Cannon to Win Butler to Mark Cuban suiting up, find out who’s on which team for this all-star extravaganza.

Before LeBron James, 32, teams up with Isaiah Thomas, 28, Kyle Lowry, 30, and the rest of the Eastern All-Stars, the court will see Mark Cuban, 58, stand beside Master P, 49, to take on Oscar Schmidt, 58, and Win Butler, 36. This hodgepodge of music, movies, finance and sports can only be found at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game, and this year’s roster has a little bit of everything.

While Justin Bieber, 22, decided to sit this one out (too worn out from playing at the NHL All-Star game, perhaps?) the roster has such names as Tom Cavanagh, 53, Hasan Minhaj, 31, and celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez, 40 (what, so Salt Bae? Sad.) This year, the coaching duties all on ESPN‘s Michael Smith, 37, and Jemele Hill, according to Sports Illustrated. They’ll have some help, as Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, 26, and TV personality Rocsi Diaz, 33, will assist Michael. Toronto Rappers’ star Kyle Lowry and rapper Fat Joe, 46, will be on Team Hill.

Here are the full rosters:

Team Smith (West): Miles Brown (actor), Tom Cavanagh (actor), Mark Cuban (Milwaukee Bucks owner), Baron Davis (NBA player), (recording artist)Andy Grammer Jiang Jinfu (actor, model), Anthony Mackie (actor), Romeo Miller (rapper), Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian), Master P (rapper), Candace Parker (WNBA star), Aaron Sanchez (celebrity chef)

Team Hill (East): Brandon Armstrong (former NBA player and social media star), Win Butler (Arcade Fire lead singer), Nick Cannon (entertainer), Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality), Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist), Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks owner), Caleb McLaughlin (actor), Peter Rosenberg (media personality), Oscar Schmidt (retired Brazilian basketball legend), Lindsey Whalen (WNBA player), Jason Williams (retired NBA Player), Kris Wu (recording artist).

The game between these celebs will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7pm EST. Sports fans can tune into ESPN to see every second of the action (or, at least, to see if Mark Cuban ends up losing his cool or saying something to aggravate his rival, President Donald Trump, 70.)

Are you exited to see the 2017 NBA Celebrity All-Star game, HollywoodLifers? Which star do you wish made it to the final roster? Do you think former president Barack Obama, 55, should be a last minute substation?

