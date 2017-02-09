Click to Skip Ad
Mischa Barton Suicidal: Shocking 911 Call Reveals She Threatened To Kill Herself — Listen

Thu, February 9, 2017 11:31am EST by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
This is so scary. Multiple neighbors who witnessed Mischa Barton’s meltdown called 911 claiming that she was screaming she wished she was dead. You have to hear this terrifying audio.

Mischa Barton, 31, had her neighbors fearing for her life after a seriously scary breakdown in her backyard on January 26. Not one but two of her neighbors quickly called 911 after allegedly hearing the actress say she wanted to kill herself. Even worse is that during the 911 calls you can hear Mischa screaming in the background, as heard in the audio retrieved by TMZ.

“My back downstairs neighbor is like hysterically crying in the backyard and says she’s gonna kill herself,” a worried woman tells the 911 operator. A moment later you can hear Mischa scream in the background, and the operator asks, “Is that her crying?” You can listen to the call below.

The unidentified woman continued,”She’s screaming and she keeps on saying I just want to die. And then she’s like, I’m gonna kill myself, and then she just keeps on… yeah, it’s all nonsensical. But I’m very concerned.”

The next call came from another neighbor, a man, who was equally concerned. “She’s saying that it’s all over, that everything is done, and then just wailing. I mean, she’s hanging half over her back fence right now. The fence is about, probably, six feet.”

Mischa was hospitalized that same day, likely after authorities arrived thanks to her neighbor’s concerning calls. After being released the next day, Mischa claimed that she was “drugged” while out partying with friends which she believes triggered her meltdown. So scary.

