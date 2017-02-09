Miley Cyrus Snuggles Topless In Bed With Liam’s Dog Dora — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

How cute is this? Miley Cyrus cuddled in bed with Liam Hemsworth’s pup Dora and the pic is just too sweet!

What a couple of lazy bones! Miley Cyrus, 24, posted a the most precious picture of herself laying in bed with a rather adorable four-legged friend. “Goooodmorning chaotic world,” she posted, “thangs seem less insane with Dora around!” Dora being Miley’s fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s, 27, dog. Aw, there’s no love like puppy love!

Goooodmorning chaotic world ❤️ thangs seem less insane with Dora around! #WOKE A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Miley has definitely been vocal with her thoughts about what she called a “chaotic world.” The pop star has shared her views on today’s current events proudly even telling HollywoodLife.com in an interview at the Women’s March on Jan. 21, “This hurts to say, but I even accept you as President of the United States, and that’s fine, because, now, I want to be a hopeful hippie. I want to be hopeful that you will step in, too…treat people with love, treat people with compassion, and I will do the same for you.”

You have to give Milez serious props to come out with such a powerful message of hope after she posted a heartbreaking video of herself crying over the election results. “Given the result, maybe I really am different…but maybe a lot of people that I’m surrounded by think with open arms and open minds like I do,” she said. Apparently not everyone approved of the way Miley has conducted herself.

Actor Jon Voight, 78 voiced some strong opinions and called Miley out specifically after seeing her participate in the Women’s March. “When you see the young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, and they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them. What are they teaching? They’re teaching treason, they’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency,” he told TMZ. Yikes!

