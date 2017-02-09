Paris Jackson Splits From Boyfriend Michael Snoddy After Less Than A Year Of Dating

FameFlyNet

Say it isn’t so! Paris Jackson has broken up with her sweetheart Michael Snoddy in what comes as a total shocker. They seemed so in love, and we’ve got the details on what suddenly drove them apart.

We sure didn’t see this split coming! The late Michael Jackson‘s only daughter Paris, 18, has called it quits with her musician boyfriend of less than one year Michael Snoddy, 26. The two reportedly met in an AA meeting last year and were hot and heavy from the start, immediately posting their loved-up relationship on their Instagram accounts by Mar. 2016. “Paris ended things with Michael,” an insider tells Us, but the split may not be permanent. “It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again,” the source adds.

The King of Pop’s daughter has been focusing on her acting career, as she has a role in Lee Daniels’ new series Star and that might have played a role in he split. “It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain,” the insider says. “She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead.”

These two seemed so in love, and the breakup comes right after a romantic trip to Paris, France, where the couple appeared happy while posing under the Eiffel Tower. In the Jan. 17 photo, Michael captioned the sweet shot, “I ❤️ Paris! #understatement.” Oh man, the poor guy must be absolutely heartbroken right now.

I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Paris embraced her racy side after she started dating Michael, who is the drummer for the metal band Street Drum Corps. She added tons of ink to her body to match her tatted up man, and even got a sexy nipple piercing. Their breakup seems like it came out of nowhere, but if it’s meant to be, we’re sure they’ll find their way back to each other.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Paris and Michael will get back together? Or is this break for good?

