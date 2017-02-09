Matt Damon ‘Almost Cried’ After George Clooney Revealed Amazing Pregnancy: Watch

REX/Shutterstock

Matt Damon sure can keep a secret! Pal George Clooney let him in on the news that wife Amal was pregnant back in fall of 2016, and he says he nearly cried with joy for his friend. We’ve got the adorable details.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag that George Clooney, 55, and wife Amal, 39, are expecting twins, their friends are heaping on the congratulations even though some already knew about the baby joy. Matt Damon, 46, was one of the first people the daddy-to-be told about the blessed news, and it happened right after he found out they were expecting. “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him,” the star told Entertainment Tonight Canada Feb. 9 while promoting his new movie The Great Wall. “And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’”

Since Matt has three daughters of his own with wife Luciana, 40, he knows first hand how delicate things can be in the first trimester, which is why many stars wait at least three months before revealing a pregnancy. He was stunned that George told him so early on, telling him “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.” HAH, rookie mistake!

Matt continued, “‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?’” George answered, “We’re good.” With George being a first-time father, it’s so cute he didn’t know about that super important guideline. It’s a good thing that he shared the news with someone like Matt, who could be trusted not to spill his secret.

The Martian star has had to hold in his happiness for George for months, but now that it has been revealed that George and Amal are welcoming twins in June, he’s free to gush about how over the moon he is for the couple. “So yeah, I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky,” he added. Aww! What an amazing pal Matt is. Who knows, maybe he could end up becoming a godfather to one of the bundles of joy!

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to George and Amal in our comments.

