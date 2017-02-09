Lady Gaga Dating Her Agent Christian Carino After Taylor Kinney Split — See PDA Pic

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! It looks like Lady Gaga has finally moved on from her longtime love, Taylor Kinney. The most recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is reportedly dating her agent, Christian Carino, and we have a picture of them kissing at Houston’s NRG Stadium! See it here.

Christian Carino, who is a Creative Artists Agency agent to Lady Gaga, 30, was caught kissing her at Houston’s NRG Stadium, just before her Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 5, and we’re living for it! According to a new report by Us Weekly, Gaga and Christian are dating. He even brought her to his close friend Tommy Hilfiger‘s fashion show in Los Angeles on February 8.

Interestingly, Lady Gaga remained coy when Ryan Seacrest recently asked her if there’s a new man in her life. During an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on Feb. 9, the host asked Gaga if she celebrated her halftime performance with a “wild and dangerous” man after the Super Bowl. And her response was interesting.

“I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!” Gaga said. “I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit.” Listen to the entire interview above!

As we previously told you, Lady Gaga has been single since ending her engagement to Taylor Kinney in July 2016. At the time, she said they were “taking a break,” but maybe that’s not the case anymore. Before Taylor, she dated musician Lüc Carl from 2005 to 2010.

As for Christian, he previously dated The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, and some of his clients include Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

