Lady Gaga Rocks Embellished Eye Mask At Tommy Hilfiger Show — Love Or Loathe?

Lady Gaga is on a mission to make crystal eye makeup a thing, and we’re on board! The singer just attended the Tommy Hilfiger show in LA, and her embellished eye makeup was more mesmerizing than the models on the runway. Click ahead to get the details, and let us know what you think.

Bold beauty looks from Lady Gaga, 30, are nothing new. The “Million Reasons” singer is known for her over-the-top persona, and nothing proves that more than her recent taking to crystal embellished eye makeup.

In case you were living under a rock, Gaga first rocked a bedazzled eye mask during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 5, and less than a week later, she brought the crystal-studded look back. Popping up in Venice Beach for designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid‘s highly-anticipated Spring/Summer 2017 collection, Lady Gaga stole the show with red and silver crystals running across her brows.

Behind the look was makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who also created Gaga’s Super Bowl makeup using a mix of Marc Jacobs Beauty products and lots of crystals, of course. While Sarah gave Lady Gaga an eye mask that included crystals above and below her eyes for the Super Bowl, for Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show, she took it down a notch with crystals along her brow bone only.

Starting out with what we can only describe as exaggerated cat eyeliner over Gaga’s eyebrows, Sarah glued the crystals over top and applied red eyeshadow along her eyelids and black winged liner along her lower lash line. Definitely not your average no-makeup makeup look for spring.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about the crystal eyes Gaga has been wearing?

