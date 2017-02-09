Kylie Jenner’s New York Pop Up Shop Revealed — Where & When To Go

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics ALWAYS sell out online, but now, you can see and buy her makeup and other merch in the flesh in NYC — find out where below!

Kylie Jenner opened a super successful pop up shop at the Topanga Mall in California in December 2016 and it was a huge hit. Fans were lined up through the mall!

Now, she’s bringing her pop up concept to New York during New York Fashion Week.

She showed off the store front on her Instagram and wrote: “Wow can’t believe I’m coming to NYC next week to open up my second Pop Up Shop.. DREAMS!!! I’ll see you guys there..

Address: 27 Mercer St. New York City

When: 2/13/17 I’ll open the doors at 10am that morning & will be open daily until 9pm! Store will stay there until supplies run out! XOXO

** Yes, we will be open on Valentines Day.”

Talk about a Valentine’s Day present! We love it! I am sure there will be lines every day but we definitely plan on stopping by! There will be clothes, phone cases, and of course, Kylie Cosmetics!

It’s really amazing how Kylie has built an EMPIRE off her cosmetics line. Her most recent collection, the Valentine’s Day collection, sold out and fans were devastated when she announced it would not be re-stocked. But who knows, maybe similar shades will be available in the future!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to Kylie Jenner’s New York pop up shop?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.