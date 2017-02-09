Kylie Jenner Wears Blue Wig & Teases Upcoming Projects — New Lip Kits Coming?

AKM-GSI

Kylie Jenner showed off a midnight blue wig at a photo shoot in California on Feb. 8. Could she be working on a secret shoot to sell more makeup?

Kylie Jenner is not afraid of color — we know that. She frequently switches up her hair length and shade thanks to wigs.

This midnight blue hair that she rocked on Feb. 8 is similar to a look she wore back in 2016, and was done by wig specialist Tokyo Stylez.

Her makeup was done by Ariel Tejada, who also works with Kylie’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Inside the studio, Kylie took to snapchat to show off her black and white track suit in the glam room. “Working on a lil somethin!” she wrote. We can’t wait to see what that could be!

Wonder if this new shoot is for more Kylie Cosmetics? She just released a Valentine’s Day collection — the bundle, which was $200, sold out within hours!

It’s obvious fans can’t get enough of her makeup! I have TONS of makeup and still got the Valentine Lip Kit and the Kylie’s Diary, which has 9 eye shadow shades and two blush shades!

We think she will be coming to NYC very soon for Fashion Week. On February 13, she is opening a pop-up shop in New York, which will have tons of merchandise including clothing and all of her makeup! We’re definitely checking THAT out!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kylie Jenner’s blue hair? Are you going to her NY pop up shop?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.