Kourtney Kardashian Gets ‘Sweet Revenge’ On Scott Disick With Justin Bieber Night Out

Two can play at that game! Kourtney Kardashian is leaning on her boy-toy Justin Bieber after her ex Scott Disick went on a model bender. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details of how her night out with the Biebs was ‘sweet revenge’ on the Lord.

You go girl! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, had a spiritual evening out with alleged hook-up pal Justin Bieber, 22, and she couldn’t be happier to be throwing it in ex Scott Disick‘s face. “Kourtney spending time with Justin is her subtle way of getting sweet revenge on Scott for his recent poor behavior in Miami. Whenever Scott goes on a babe bender, Kourtney gets even by seeking a little comfort from and hanging with longtime friend Justin,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The reality star got her faith on with the Biebs when they went to an evening church service Feb. 8, following by a night out at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge. There’s nothing like some post-Bible study cocktails!

“When Kourtney is around Justin, she feels young, sexy, hot and she knows it drives Scott crazy,” our insider adds. Kourt has never looked better, as her amazing bikini pics from her recent trip to Costa Rica showed off her tight and toned curves. Having the attention of a dreamy younger guy like Justin is just the tonic to wash away all of the hurt that Scott caused her by partying up a storm in Miami with a bevy of young beauties.

We were totally hoping Scott and Kourtney’s Costa Rican getaway with their three kids would bring them closer together as a family, especially since they were surrounded with loved ones while filming KUWTK. As soon as their trip was over he high-tailed it to Miami where he partied like the ultimate bachelor, making out with model Jessica Harris, 25, as well as another mystery blonde who he was photographed cuddling with by a pool. He was living the high life boozing it up and drinking in the attention of any woman who crossed his path and that had to have stung Kourtney so badly. She’s got the ultimate revenge now by reminding Scott she can still attract young hotties like Justin!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Kourtney will ever find a way to get back together? Or have they just hurt each other too much?

