Kourtney Kardashian Copies Kim & Goes Pantless Under Oversized Shirt: Love Or Loathe?

Kourtney Kardashian is taking style tips from her younger sister, Kim, and we are loving it! Both sisters have been heading out and about pantless and we can’t decide if we would try this risky trend or not. Would you guys? VOTE.

Kourtney, 37, and Kim Kardashian, 36, have totally different styles, so we were shocked to see Kourtney copy Kim’s look. Kim was the first to try the pantless trend when she stepped out in just an oversized, long-sleeve orange Saint Pablo t-shirt with no pants. Would you try the trend?

Since Kim stepped out in the orange tee, she’s tried the oversized shirt with no pants look time and time again, styling it a bunch of different ways. One of our favorite times was wen she rocked a baggy white tee with a lace-up corset around her waist, a denim jacket on top, and clear heels.

Most recently, though, Kourtney has been following in Kim’s footsteps and has been rocking the pantless trend to perfection. While Kourtney rocks the same trend, hers is more laid-back and casual. She was out and about running errands when she rocked an oversized burgundy velour sweatshirt with white Gucci tennis sneakers and no pants, of course.

We have to say, the pantless trend looks so cozy and both sisters proved that there are so many ways to try it — whether it’s dressed up or down. One thing is for sure, though, we would be a little nervous to step out with no pants on and just a baggy shirt — you’d definitely be taking a risk, that’s for sure.

What do you guys think of the pantless trend? Would you rock an oversized shirt with no pants? VOTE and let us know!

