Well hello there! Khloe Kardashian gets scandalous in a sheer lace top with her sleek blonde hair. Is she showing off for Tristan?

Khloe Kardashian, 32, appeared in a risqué outfit on her hair stylist Jena Atkin’s Instagram that’s got us saying, “ooh la la!” She posed for the camera in a see-through white lace corset top that emphasized her bright red lips and super straight blonde locks not to mention her nipples covered up with little hearts. Gorgeous! “Back w my little A1 from Day 1 Khloe Kardashian,” Jenna captioned the super sexy pic. Aw, so cute!

Back w my little A1 from Day 1 @khloekardashian ❤️❤️ @joycebonelli #jenatkinhair @goodamerican @revengebody I'm obsessing over my new @mizutaniaustralia scissors!l thx again @valonzhaircutters A photo posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Khloe has definitely been getting her sexy on lately. Just look at her stunning commercial for her fashion line Good American! She looked amazing with her fellow models as they posed in their stylish denim in lacy bras and crop tops. Get it, girls! Khloe worked with her friend Emma Grede,”to make a denim line that’s sexy and flattering, and made to fit you – not the other way round.”

Could Khloe be showing off for her man Cleveland Cavaliers’ player Tristan Thompson, 25? The pair certainly know how to keep things steamy even when they’re apart. “Tristan loves watching her model them and watching her turn around so he can check out her butt,” a source told HollywoodLife.com about the couple while Khloe was on vacation in Costa Rica with the rest of the Kardashian clan. “Thank goodness for technology. Tristan would be out of his mind if he couldn’t FaceTime Khloe while she’s away,” the source said. Now that’s a couple who knows how to keep the passion alive no matter what the distance!

