Kelly Clarkson Grammys Shocker: I Was Told I Had Cancer Right Before The Show

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Kelly Clarkson just revealed that she had a terrifying cancer scare before her one of her first Grammy Awards in 2006. What the heck happened?

Kelly Clarkson, 34, might want to ask for a “redo” of her first Grammy win. The singer, who won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her album Breakaway at the 2006 award show, was hiding a massive secret: she thought she had cancer.

“Well, not many people know this — not to be a Debbie Downer — but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something,” Kelly told Billboard on their podcast. “Here’s the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my makeup like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out. Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.'”

Poor Kelly! That day must have been absolutely awful for her. Thankfully, it turns out it was just a scare — which her doctor confirmed the very next day. “I went to the doctor’s the next day and they apologized for mixing up results. And I was like, ‘Are you for real?!’ I was like, ‘You completely ruined my entire [experience].’,” she explained, adding that she “wanted to punch someone” once she knew she was okay.

“It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me,” Kelly shared. “So, it’s kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn’t have cancer!” Although Kelly feels her first Grammy win was ruined, we’re glad that she’s okay and that she finally opened up about that scary day.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kelly's cancer scare at the Grammy Awards in 2006?

