Katie Holmes, Adrienne Bailon, & More Walk In Red Dress Collection 2017 Fashion Show

The American Heart Association puts on an amazing fashion show every year to kick off NYFW. This time, Katie Holmes and more stars brought their A-game for the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 show. Check out all of their looks!

The American Heart Association held the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show, presented by Macy’s, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC on Feb. 9th and it was amazing! Katie Holmes, 38, hosted the star-studded event, speaking at the podium in a jewel-embellished top with a feathery bodice. She opted for glowy makeup and a chic up ‘do. So many celebrities also walked the runway in stunning red dresses. We can’t decide who looked the best!

This year, for the first time ever, heart disease survivors walked alongside celebrities and it was so heartwarming. Some of our favorite looks of the evening came from the hostess with the mostess Katie, as well as other gorgeous celebs.

Walking in this year’s show were the fabulous: Adrienne Bailon, Bonnie Somerville, Diane Guerrero, Jeannie Mai , Jessie James Decker, Juliette Lewis, Laurie Hernandez, Lorraine Toussaint, Lucy Lawless, Maureen McCormick, Peyton List, Rachel Platten, Veronica Webb, and more. They all sashayed the runway in a plethora of sexy crimson designs!

The show featured 17 celebrities in gowns by top fashion designers as well as three looks from designers in the not-for-profit, independently-run Fashion Incubator Programs housed at Macy’s.

Not only did all of these celebrities look gorgeous strutting their stuff, it’s also so amazing that they walked for a such a great cause. Health disease is a growing concern for everyone, especially women, so the fact that these celebrities stood up for the cause is incredible.

We loved the way all of these fabulous ladies looked in their gowns on the runway and we can’t decide who looked the best! HollywoodLifers, what do you guys think?

