‘L&HH’ Joseline Hernandez: Has She Really Given Up On Men After Stevie J Drama?

‘L&HH’s Joseline Hernandez is reportedly over her ex Stevie J and tired of the shenanigans all men pull! So, does she really only have her sights set on women now? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on if she’s calling it quits with guys for good!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, isn’t giving up on all men just yet! The Puerto Rican princess been very vocal about having threesomes and female bed partners, but that doesn’t mean she’s calling it quits when it comes to dating other eligible bachelors in the future. “Joseline has slept with lots of women and she enjoys women,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she’ll never give up men, she’s been saying that because she know it will irritate Stevie J.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was spotted holding hands with an unidentified woman on Jan. 29, immediately sending the rumor mill into over drive! The two were all smiles while getting rather cozy with each other during their late night rendezvous, according to MediaTakeOut, making it appear as though Joseline had moved on from Stevie. She’s yet to comment on the dating rumors, but she’s certainly living it up to the fullest, despite the recent drama with her ex!

The exes seemed to be at odds with each other throughout her pregnancy. Things got especially nasty when court docs were reportedly filed, after Stevie claimed Joseline attacked him at his home on Dec. 4. Then, Joseline reportedly told Stevie J that he would never see his daughter, in more court docs obtained by TMZ. However, they did enjoy one special memory during that tumultuous year. She gave birth of their first child together, Bonnie Bella, on Dec. 28.

Joseline’s latest club appearance is one of the many gigs she’s been booking since welcoming her baby girl to the world. Her first club appearance of 2017 was an absolute blast for those who attended, and her post-baby body looked flawless! She rocked a sheer body suit and celebrated all night at Museum Bar in Atlanta on the weekend of Jan. 13. We’re just glad to see her happy!

