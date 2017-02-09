Jennifer Lopez Shakes Her Butt In Thong During Sizzling Dance Routine At Vegas Show: Watch

Ow, ow! Jennifer Lopez shut her Las Vegas show down with a sizzling dance routine that we are still gushing about! J.Lo twerking in a thong bodysuit is seriously all you need to see today!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is the G.O.A.T.! The singer delivered a sexy performance during her “All I Have” residency show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, and it was everything we could have hoped for and more! And just so you know who originated the “big booty” trend, J.Lo stunned in a dazzling thong bodysuit that showed off all of her assets, if you know what we mean!

In a video the performer shared on her Instagram on Feb. 9, Jen was seen strutting to the center of the stage while singing her hit single “Booty” with her backup dancers. The “Jenny from the Block” artist wore a sparkling, burgundy bodysuit with tons of bling and cut out details. SO hot! As she came to the tip of the stage, J.Lo instantly broke out into an epic dance routine, twerking and dipping it low for the audience. At the end of the clip, the singer strut off the stage as if she were a supermodel. Wow!

Thank you!!! Here's a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details 🌹🙏🏼💍🌸💅🏼 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

The sexy video comes shortly after the Shades of Blue actress shared a photo of one of he outfit changes for her Vegas shows. The image showed a closeup of Jen modeling a bedazzled leotard with emoji prayer hands on the front made out of jewels. She also showed off some major cleavage. We’re loving this look!

While J.Lo definitely knows a thing or two about putting on a good show, we can’t help but think her latest performance ensemble and dance routine is a little tease for Drake, 30. Although rumor has it the two have called their fling quits, she might be trying to show the rapper what he’s missing. And we have a feeling it’s definitely working.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of J.Lo’s Las Vegas performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!