Jennifer Lopez & Drake Over?: How She Protected Her Heart From Getting Hurt By A Player

Jennifer Lopez was prepared for this. Smart girl! The stunner had a feeling Drake wouldn’t be able to kick his old womanizing habits to the curb, and so, she learned to protect her heart from day one. How did she do it? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE answer!

Once a player, always a player? Heading into her relationship with Drake, 30, Jennifer Lopez, 47, was well aware of his wild history with women. The “Get Right” singer immediately threw a guard up, and from the sounds of it, she never let it down. “Jennifer has no hard feelings in this, she knew exactly what she was getting into with Drake,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes him but her expectations for the relationship were always pretty low.

You know that saying, hoping for the best while expecting the worst? It seems fitting to this situation. Multiple outlets have reported that Drizzy and JLo are on the rocks, especially while he’s touring around Europe. The bootylicious beauty seems to have confirmed the breakup rumors all on her own, posting a cryptic Instagram message about timing. “If it’s meant to be, it will, and for the right reason,” it reads. Unfortunately, that’s not the only sign of trouble in their whirlwind relationship. JLo was spotted crying in one of her recording session videos, and was even hanging out with ex Casper Smart again!

“She knew he was going out on this tour from the get-go, so it’s something she was emotionally prepared for,” the source continues. “For once she kept her emotional boundaries very clear. As far as ever taking Drake seriously, she‘s too smart for that.” Even if the rapper and JLo do officially call it quits, we have no doubts that she’ll be able to bounce back like a total pro! Her body is banging, and her heart is made of gold!

