Jennifer Lopez showed off her amazing figure on Instagram Feb. 9 from Las Vegas, sending Drake one obvious message: here’s what you’re missing. Check out the hot new pics of JLo flaunting her cleavage and amazing legs!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is goals as usual! The singer shared a series of photos on Instagram before and after her latest All I Have Las Vegas show as part of her residency, starting with this steamy selfie:

Before show… A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:28am PST

She then posted a super sexy pic of herself in a tiny white knit dress that showcased her amazing legs, captioning it “After show feels…”:

After show feels… A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Finally, the songstress shared a jaw-dropping pic of herself in a dazzling bodysuit that featured bejeweled prayer hands, with her impressive cleavage on full display:

Thank you!!! Here's a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details 🌹🙏🏼💍🌸💅🏼 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

Is it hot in here??

It’s pretty obvious that the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer is teasing her sort-of beau Drake, 30, with these mouthwatering pics. Though they spent New Year’s together and were flirting all over the place at the end of 2016, Drake has been nowhere to be seen lately. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s not admiring from afar!

Still, as rumors swirl that JLo and Drake are on the rocks — mainly because he’s reportedly been back in contact with Rihanna, 28 — we can only hope that these saucy photos serve as a wake-up call for him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these new photos of JLo? Tell us below!

