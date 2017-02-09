Harry Styles Will Show Off His ‘Authentic Self’ On First Solo Album: ‘We’re Close’

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles is finally ready to reveal his ‘authentic self’ in his music, according to an interview with the Columbia Records CEO, and it’s closer than you think! We have all the details on how the former One Direction front man’s solo album is coming along, right here.

We’re almost there, 1D fans! It seems like we’ve been waiting for Harry Styles’ solo album for FOREVER, but Columbia Records CEO Rob Stringer makes it sound like the 23-year-old heartthrob is finally making progress and it’s not too far away!

“We’re close and we’re very excited,” Rob told Billboard on Feb. 9. “We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready.” EEEEP! Harry has spent a lot of time focusing on acting instead of music while filming Dunkirk with Tom Hardy, but now he’s back in the studio and ready to make his solo debut!

The record label exec also got into the nitty gritty of what to expect on this new album, and it might be a little different than we were thinking. “We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay,” he gushed. “Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.” Yay!

However, that doesn’t mean Harry wasn’t always authentic. Rob even explained that the boys were always able to be themselves, and they’re more successful for it. “[One Direction] didn’t have all the rules of the boy bands of the past where they’re too boy-next-door, too sickly sweet,” he explained. “They weren’t caricatures.”

On top of that, he’s proud of the success of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik in their solo journeys, and he thinks Harry will be right there with them. “They’re making smart choices,” he gushed. “It doesn’t surprise me that there’s is a different path and they’re doing pretty well. With One Direction, they became so big everywhere and from day one that their spread is much wider than other previous boy bands.” Love it! Now get back to work with Harry, we need music STAT!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s “authentic” plans? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.