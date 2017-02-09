Grammys Seating Chart: See Where Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars & More Will Be Sitting

REX/Shutterstock

Dying to know where all your favorite celebrities will be sitting at the Grammys? Then we’ve got good news for you! The epic event’s seating chart is officially SET, so read on find out where you can spot Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars and MORE!

The pecking order is set! The Grammys are kind of like a hierarchy of Hollywood — the closer you sit to the stage, the more important you are. No surprise here, but pregnant Beyonce and hubby Jay Z are obviously sitting front and center, which means we’ll get the perfect opportunity to gaze at her growing baby bump! Rihanna is expected to be in the front row as well, just a little off to the side. Adele and Bruno Mars are sitting side by side a few rows back, so just think about the juicy conversations they’ll have. Maybe about a potential collaboration?

You might be asking yourself, “Where the heck will Justin Bieber be sitting? He’s the only one I care about!” Well, from the looks of the seating chart, he probably won’t be attending. The tattooed hunk recently revealed that he thinks the Grammys are “irrelevant.” For a brief moment, it sounded like the “Sorry” singer was reconsidering his decision to skip the event to cheer on ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but that would probably be a bad idea since The Weeknd is playing a live show with Daft Punk. We don’t want any brawls to break out!

Sadly, Kanye West isn’t attending the Grammys either. At first the “Famous” rapper was desperate to perform after his breakdown and hospitalization, but now he’s jumping on the same ship as Justin. “He wants a spot on the Grammy stage, he is telling everyone that will listen that he wants nothing more than to be onstage at the show and perform something new,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s going to be weird to sit through an event so huge without Yeezy there!

HollywoodLifers, who are YOU excited to see at the Grammys?

