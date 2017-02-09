Grammys Seating Chart: See Where Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars & More Will Be Sitting

REX/Shutterstock

Dying to know where all your favorite celebrities will be sitting at the Grammys? Then we’ve got good news for you! The epic event’s seating chart is officially SET, so read on find out where you can spot Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars and MORE!

The pecking order is set! The Grammys are kind of like a hierarchy of Hollywood — the closer you sit to the stage, the more important you are. No surprise here, but pregnant Beyonce and hubby Jay Z are obviously sitting front and center, which means we’ll get the perfect opportunity to gaze at her growing baby bump! Adele and Bruno Mars are also sitting side by side a few rows back, so just think about the juicy conversations they’ll have. Maybe about a potential collaboration?

You might be asking yourself, “Where the heck will Justin Bieber be sitting? He’s the only one I care about!” Well, from the looks of the seating chart, he probably won’t be attending. The tattooed hunk recently revealed that he thinks the Grammys are “irrelevant.” For a brief moment, it sounded like the “Sorry” singer was reconsidering his decision to skip the event to cheer on ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but that would probably be a bad idea since The Weeknd is playing a live show with Daft Punk.

HollywoodLifers, who are YOU excited to see at the Grammys?

