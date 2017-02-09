Tom Brady’s Mom Resumes Cancer Treatment After Super Bowl Victory — We’re ‘Back To Reality’

REX/Shutterstock

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory was like a dream come true. But off the field, his family is coming down from the clouds and returning to ‘reality’ as Galynn resumes her cancer treatment. Read on to hear about the NFL star’s emotional struggle.

Tom Brady, 39, and his family were living on cloud nine after his incredible Super Bowl championship. Now that the dust has settled, it’s back to business. “The Super Bowl was an unbelievable deal. It was so exhilarating, but we’re back to reality. We’re back to where we were a week ago trying to deal with this stuff,” the quarterback’s father, Tom Brady Sr., confessed to the Boston Herald on Feb. 9. “Look, by no means is Galynn’s condition damper on anything, it just is what it is. We’re keeping the faith. We’re going to beat this thing.”

That’s the spirit! It’s all about positive thinking! The MVP player has kept relatively quiet about his mom’s 18-month struggle, but in the days leading up to the big game against the Atlanta Falcons, he couldn’t help but pour his heart out. We could tell that something emotional was going on with him, especially when he teared up in the middle of a press conference. When an adorable 8-year old fan asked Tom who his hero is, he said his dad with a heavy heart. The all-star QB immediately appeared glassy eyed and could barely get an entire sentence out.

As soon as the Super Bowl wrapped in Houston, Texas, Galynn returned to California to resume cancer treatment. She’s scheduled to undergo radiation treatment on Feb. 12. Tom feared that she wouldn’t be able to attend the final match, but in the end, Galynn pulled through like a serious trooper! Maybe SHE should have won MVP that day. Before that, Galynn hadn’t been able to attend any New England Patriots game due to her health. We’ll be praying for Galynn’s radiation to run smoothly!

HollywoodLifers, please send your support to Tom and his family in the comment section.

