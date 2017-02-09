George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins & The Internet Explodes With Sweet Messages

REX/Shutterstock

Thank you SO MUCH, baby gods. George and Amal Clooney are pregnant with not one, but TWO bundles of joy. This is seriously the best news we’ve heard since Beyonce’s twins announcement, and the Twitter-sphere cannot control itself!

Is this the year of twins or WHAT?! Fans around the world were already blessed with Beyonce‘s news, and now thanks to George, 55, and Amal Clooney, 39, we’re literally experiencing heaven on Earth. The powerhouse Hollywood couple are baking TWO little buns in the oven, confirmed CBS on The Talk on Feb. 9. Amal had been dodging pregnancy rumors for quiet some time now, as fans believe they noticed a baby bump under her stylish (but baggy) clothes in the first week of Feb. They clearly were right, since the human rights activist is reportedly due in June!

George Clooney and Beyoncé both having twins?! The world is about to be blinded by beauty 😍#idontthinkwereready — Kim Suddendorf (@kimrenae) February 9, 2017

#GeorgeClooney and #AmalClooney are having twins? Shall we just assume now they'll be the best looking humans ever to have lived or wait? — Captain Renault (@JohnMonch) February 9, 2017

GEORGE CLOONEY IS HAVING TWINS STOP THE PRESSES — Marla Rosenthal (@half_shiksa) February 9, 2017

I can't believe I've lived long enough to see George Clooney become a father, I'm so weirdly emotional 😭 — Brooke Marie (@runparorun) February 9, 2017

amal and George Clooney will have the cutest twins — Kalliope (@_JennyCee) February 9, 2017

Remember when George Clooney would date all these women for years & claim he'd never marry or have kids? Now he's got 👰+👶 — Insane Ninja (@nnboogie) February 9, 2017

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are expecting twins! @Beyonce please arrange playdates and let your kids run the world. — Maggie Parkhill (@MaggieParkhill) February 9, 2017

It's definitely baby season. Beyoncé and George Clooney having twins, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley preggers. It's all going on, who's next? — #E L L I E (@Ellie_Am123) February 9, 2017

Congrats to #GeorgeClooney and wife, Amal on their twins due in June. We need two more Democrats. Have them settle in the Rust Belt. — Sue Yellin (@sueyellin) February 9, 2017

If we’ve done the math right, Amal must be about five months pregnant already if she’s due in the heart of summer. The details of HOW the beautiful lawyer got pregnant (you know, besides the sex part) are still to be uncovered. We’re curious to know if the process was all natural of if she got a little help from IVF treatments. It was reported in Jan. that Amal was consulting with a fertility doctor and started the process of vitro fertilization. As for the gender, rumors were going around that same month that Amal is having a boy AND a girl!

The timing couldn’t be better for the lovebirds! They’ve been married for two years (getting close to three), and it sounds like they’re both ready to take a step back out of the spotlight. The Ocean’s 11 star is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, so you know he’ll be able to provide Amal and the twins with anything their heart’s desire. Plus, Amal is one of the top dogs in law! Their twins are going to be SO, SO loved and SO, SO attractive!

HollywoodLifers, how thrilled are you about George and Amal’s pregnancy news? Share your joy below!

