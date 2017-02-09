Here’s A Lip Mask For A Kylie Jenner-Inspired Plump Pout — Get It Before V-Day

Courtesy of Instagram

Emma Stone just found the perfect prep to your Valentine’s Day — a lip mask! Click ahead to learn all about the benefits of a lip mask, and how you can get a plumped up pout for Valentine’s Day.

Emma Stone, 28, has been killing it on the red carpet this awards season. The actress has been switching up her lipstick with every new gown, going from a deep burgundy at the London screening of La La Land to a pale pink at the SAG Awards. But no matter what the lipstick shade, Emma’s lips have remained moisturized and slightly pouty.

The secret behind her conditioned lips? That funny looking lip-shaped sheet mask she hilariously posed in while goofing off with her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. Getting her prepped for the Golden Globes last month, Rachel started by having Emma apply the Tony Moly Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch, $5.68 at Walmart.

The South Korean brand has become popular in the States for bringing us Korea’s biggest beauty and skincare trends (think sheet masks and cushion compacts), all at an affordable price. Tony Moly’s lip patch brings the same concept of using a sheet mask to hydrate and plump your face to the lips with their vitamin C-packed lip-shaped sheets. Infused with bearberry leaf extract, blackberry extract, blueberry extract, and strawberry extract, in 20-30 minutes, they leave your lips feeling smooth and looking full.

While Tony Moly now makes honey and mint-scented lip patches, other brands have developed similar products like Patchology’s FlashPatch Lip Gels, $50. This luxe set of 24 patches work to moisturize lips like Tony Moly — a must-have for anyone who is devoted to a drying liquid matte lip.

HollywoodLifers, have you ever tried a lip mask before? What do you think of the latest beauty trend from Korea?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.