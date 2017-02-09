Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Give Dream New Pair Of Yeezys For Valentine’s Day

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Baby Dream Kardashian has the nicest aunt & uncle on the planet! At just 3 months old, Dream already has an enviable closet — and generous family members Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are partly to thank! Once again, the stars pulled through for their niece and gifted her with a shiny new pair of Yeezys just in time for V-Day. Is anyone else jealous?

Ensuring that their precious baby niece Dream Kardashian, 3 months, is always ahead of the fashion trends, Kim Kardashian, 36, and husband Kanye West, 39, gave her the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift — a pair of baby Yeezy sneakers! To show his appreciation, Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian, 29, gave Kimye a major social media shoutout. But let’s be honest, all we really want to see is a pic of Dream rocking her new sneaks!

Thank u @kimkardashian / Ye for @dream Valentine Day yeezys 💕💕💕💕 woohoo 🙌 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

“Thank u @kimkardashian / Ye for @dream Valentine Day yeezys 💕💕💕💕 woohoo 🙌,” Rob wrote on Instagram along with a pic of the generous V-Day surprise. You better believe this isn’t Dream’s first pair of Yeezys though. In fact, just one day after she was born, the infant already had her own mini collection of the designer shoe. Taking to Instagram once again back in November, Rob showed off the fancy presents Kim and Kanye gave his newborn daughter, and two pairs of Yeezys were at the top of the pile!

We’re not surprised Kim and Kanye give such fashion-conscious gifts though. After all, Kim sees herself as a fashion icon, and Kanye has his own clothing line — and is the designer behind Yeezys. Not to mention, their daughter, North West, 3, already has a killer eye for style. Nori owns countless pairs of Yeezys herself, and wears them on the regular. We have to say, they’re super practical for a kids’ shoe AND they’re beyond fashionable. Now that’s a win-win!

Now that we know Dream is all set for Valentine’s Day, we can’t help but wonder what Rob and his fiancée Blac Chyna‘s, 28, plans are for the special holiday. After posting multiple pics of herself and her two children on social media last week — none of which included any trace of Rob — some fans think she and Rob might be having relationship trouble right now. For Dream’s sake we hope that’s not true!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kimye gifted Dream with Yeezys again? Aren’t the tiny shoes adorable?

