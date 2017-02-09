Drake: Did He Really Ask Muslim Fans To Take Off Their Hijabs? — Shocking Video

REX/Shutterstock

Well, this is troubling. Drake gave a special shoutout to some fans at one of his recent concerts, but things took a brutal turn when he asked one of them to take off her ‘scarf’ — because she was reportedly a Muslim wearing a traditional hijab. Watch here.

“I see you four girls right there, I hope you having a good time,” Drake, 30, said onstage at one of his European concerts, taking special notice of some ladies toward the front. However, he then added, “You got on that hot a** scarf right there, you might want to take this off. You don’t need to come out with that s***.”

The women he was speaking to were reportedly Muslim, so it obviously would be incredibly offensive for him to ask them to take off their traditional garb. However, keep in mind, this video from so far away gives no confirmation of what the fans looked like or what they were wearing, so this could all be a miscommunication:

In #FuckBoyAubrey news. AubreyGraham according to #Izaha.com, Aubrey saw 4 Muslim girls with hijab on and told them to take them off because 'they look more beautiful without that sh*t'. What are you thoughts..? A video posted by SheGossipz💋 (@shegossipz_) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

Still, that didn’t stop the Internet from blowing up at Drizzy, with many even slamming him as a racist. “How f***ing rude,” one commenter wrote on Twitter. Another added, “A da** shame.”

However, there were also plenty of people in Drake’s corner. “I don’t think the girls were wearing a Hijab,” one person wrote. “They had neck scarfs on, that explains why he was saying ‘hot’ as in “it’s too hot to be wearing scarfs.” Why would he call a Hijab ‘hot’ as in sexy? It makes no sense. Use your brain, kids.”

do you think Drake was really speaking to Muslim women in this concert speech? What do you think of his comments?

