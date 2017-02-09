Donald Trump Freaks After Losing Muslim Ban Appeal: ‘See You In Court’

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump took to Twitter in a fit of rage just moments after the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to reinstate his Muslim ban on Feb. 9. He’s made it clear: his executive order isn’t going down without a fight! See the angry tweet, right here.

The U.S. appeals court in San Francisco upheld a Washington judge’s decision to block the ban against Muslims from 7 Middle Eastern countries entering America on Feb. 9, and Donald Trump, 70, totally blew a gasket! The 45th President of the United States rushed to Twitter just seconds after the news broke, and he wants the public to know he’s not taking “no” for an answer.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

“SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” wrote the president in an all-caps blind rage. Donald does have the ability to appeal the decision again and take it all the way up to the Supreme Court, whose ruling could set a precedent on how far the leader of the free world can take his executive orders. Hopefully if that’s the case, they will again choose to block this appalling ban, which the 9th Circuit Court considered to be religious descrimination.

The decision was unanimous, as all three judges on the court felt that Donald’s banning of just Muslim people was unconstitutional. This feels like at least a small win for the millions of people left devastated by Donald’s many controversial executive orders and appalling choices for his cabinet who were approved despite major backlash, including Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos. Hopefully the continued pressure from the public and common sense from the courts will help fight back against the outlandish decisions Donald has been making.

