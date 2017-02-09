Christie Brinkley’s Ex Caught Cuddling A College Student Only 3 Years Older Than Daughter

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook, 58, is covering up his tracks after appearing alongside a girl his daughter’s age on Instagram and Snapchat. Zoey Tess is just three years older than Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. The details get even more shocking from there.

Christie Brinkley‘s 58-year-old ex-husband, Peter Cook, has found himself in hot water after getting all kinds of snuggly with a woman closer in age to his daughter than himself. Several Instagram and Snapchat posts, from a Feb. 8 date night with Zoey Tess, 21, have already been deleted, but nothing on the internet ever goes away completely. Page Six has all the details, and the aforementioned pictures, of Peter’s burgeoning relationship. The “aspiring singer” and college sophomore is ONLY three years older than Peter and Christie’s daughter, 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook.

With filters and all, the pair are seen in the image with one calling the other their “favorite.” They were reportedly having dinner in East Hampton, where witnesses say it was difficult not to notice the May-December couple.“Everyone noticed them,” explains one on-looker. “He was being aggressive. He kept insisting, six or seven times, for her to sleep over, and she kept shutting him down.” We’re not sure how a bunny nose and ears fit into this unfolding scandal.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, to anyone who has been keen on following Christie’s relationship drama with her ex-husband. Their 2008 divorce proceedings became the stuff of soap operas and reality shows when Peter admitted to having had an affair with an 18-year-old. He also confessed to spending thousands of dollars on an internet pornography habit.

Almost eight and a half years later, Peter has apparently not learned a single lesson. He went on to marry again, only to divorce in a similarly destructive way. His second ex-wife, Suzanne Shaw, accused him, at the time, of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. In a Page Six story from 2015, she goes on to highlight some less than savory observations.

“To think you fought Christie, the mother of your children, for custody, knowing what you were, knowing what you did … trolling the internet … filming your prostitute. Covertly photographing … and so much more,” she wrote in an e-mail to Peter. “I’m not sure who’s more psychotic, you or me. You for, well, being you, or me for not seeing what you were … You used me, lied, betrayed, deceived. Knifed my understanding heart.”

HollywoodLifers, how are you feeling after reading about Peter’s new mess? Is it ok for a father to date someone who is so close in age to his children?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.